Doreen Hannemann
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 2, 1928
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Bethany Baptist Church
Doreen Hannemann's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Funeral Home in Lincoln, KS .

Published by Hall Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hall Funeral Home
