Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doreen Kempka
1958 - 2020
BORN
September 10, 1958
DIED
May 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Lung Association
Doreen Kempka's passing at the age of 61 on Friday, May 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Waterbury Funeral Home in Waterbury, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doreen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Waterbury Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Waterbury Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Waterbury Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.