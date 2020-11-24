Menu
Doretha Battle
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1956
DIED
October 30, 2020
Doretha Battle's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .

Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C L Page Mortuary
3031 Moncrief Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32209
Funeral services provided by:
C L Page Mortuary Inc
