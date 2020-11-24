Doretha Battle's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by C L Page Mortuary Inc in Jacksonville, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doretha in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C L Page Mortuary Inc website.
Published by C L Page Mortuary Inc on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.