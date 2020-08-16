Doris M. (Kaltreider) Butterworth, age 90, of McMurray, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Samuel Butterworth Jr.; loving mother of Linda (Bob) Boden, Terry Sheaff and Sandy (Lee) Altman; Proud grandmother of 9 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Allison and Violet Kaltreider. She was the loving sister of Grace Geiger and was preceded in death by her two sisters and four brothers. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors.
Doris worked for A&P for over twenty years and was a child caretaker to many families. She loved dolls and Precious Moments figures. She was an avid fan of her Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Nascar. She loved to listen to the Gaithers and is now ready for "Party Time".
Friends received Monday at Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2820 Washington Road, McMurray from 1:00PM to 3:00PM and 5:00PM to 7:00 PM, where funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peters Township Fire Department Station #1 245 E. McMurray Rd. McMurray, PA 15317. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
