Doris Clark's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Scottdale, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. website.
Published by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
