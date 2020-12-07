Menu
Doris Clark
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1933
DIED
September 9, 2020
ABOUT
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Doris Clark's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Scottdale, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh St, Scottdale, Pennsylvania 15683
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
10 Valley Farms
183 Duck Pond Road, Connellsville, Pennsylvania 15425
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
10 Valley Farms
183 Duck Pond Road, Connellsville, Pennsylvania 15425
Funeral services provided by:
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
