Doris Cox's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel in Gooding, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel website.
Published by Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel on Dec. 5, 2020.
