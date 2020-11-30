Doris Denton-Strahle's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Milton, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lytle Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.