Doris Gray
1926 - 2020
BORN
October 5, 1926
DIED
November 13, 2020
Doris Gray's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Plummer Funeral Home
404 East Union Avenue, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Plummer Funeral Home
404 East Union Avenue, Litchfield, Illinois 62056
Funeral services provided by:
Plummer Funeral Home
