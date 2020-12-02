Menu
Doris Haskell
1940 - 2019
BORN
October 7, 1940
DIED
December 19, 2019
Doris Haskell's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Dec
27
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
