Doris Jones
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1950
DIED
November 27, 2020
Doris Jones's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cleveland Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
1724 East Dixon Blvd, Shelby, North Carolina 28152
Nov
29
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
Nov
29
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Landmark Baptist Church
1724 East Dixon Blvd, Shelby, North Carolina 28152
Nov
29
Burial
4:00p.m.
Sunset Cemetery
412 W Sumter Street, Shelby, North Carolina 28150
Funeral services provided by:
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Mike Homesley
November 28, 2020