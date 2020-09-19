Age 93 of Monroeville, passed away on September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Kay Keister. Loving mother of Kaye (the late Charles) Wentling, Marion (the late Lee) Warr, and Janet (Brad) Baker. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Samantha) Wentling, Grant Wentling, Joanna Wentling, Margaret (Terrell) Hogan, Kenneth Warr, and Jennifer Baker. Great-grandmother of Vera and Ivy Wentling, Hunter Wentling, Nolan, Lillie, Walker, and Felicity Martin, and Christian Hogan. Also survived by her sisters, Fay Welch, Sarah Lou Kerstetter, and Reida Newlin; brother, John Leonard; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Verda (Welcomer) Leonard; and siblings, Harry Leonard, Ada Sayres, Lois Arthur, Belva Jane Enck, and Mark Leonard. Doris was a registered nurse for McKeesport Hospital, retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service. She was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Plum. She was an animal lover and enjoyed all aspects of nature. Doris was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and always looked forward to spending time with her family. Family and friends will be received Monday, September 21st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral Service will be private and burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.