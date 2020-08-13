Doris Argyle Roberts Keith

1930 ~ 2020

Doris Argyle Roberts Keith (D.A.R.K), 90 years of age, beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Doris was born May 3, 1930 to Leland and Columbia Argyle. Doris married Cal Roberts, who passed away in a tragic accident after only a few short years. She later married Daniel Keith, and they were blessed with two children, Danelle and Brian. Doris was later divorced, but was able to raise and provide for her children in a loving home.



Doris grew up in West Bountiful on the Argyle family farm. She and her 3 sisters enjoyed being raised by their mother and father, and throughout her life shared many fond memories of growing up in West Bountiful. Doris graduated from Davis High School and attended Brigham Young University. She worked hard her whole life to provide for her children. For many years she worked as a secretary at the Chevron Refinery and retired from that position.



Doris was a selfless mother and grandmother, and spent all her time and resources in the service of her family. She adored her five granddaughters. Some of her favorite things to do with them included late-night sleepovers, swimming at the Chevron pool, and playing endless rounds of Old Maid.



Doris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served in many callings throughout her life. She was a wonderful example of faith and enduring to the end.



Taking care of her yard and flowers was one of Doris's favorite pastimes. Her friends and family loved spending time in her beautiful yard and home, which she enjoyed decorating and making inviting for all of her guests. Doris was the best hostess, loved to entertain and host parties, and was an amazing cook. She passed on many of her delicious recipes to those she loved. She loved the color black and took every opportunity to paint things her favorite color. She enjoyed going for drives and always appreciated a beautiful view. Making candy at Christmastime for family, friends, and neighbors was one of her favorite traditions, and everyone looked forward to receiving their special box of chocolates.



Doris is survived by her son, Brian Keith (Sherene), her five granddaughters, Marley (Brian Jardine), Megan, Madison, MiKelle and MiKenna, her great-grandson, James, and two sisters, Lavinia Robins and Donna Wood. Proceeded in death by her parents, Leland and Columbia Argyle, her daughter, Danelle Nessen, and her sister, Karleen Winegar.



Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 16th, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N Main St. Farmington. A short viewing will be held prior to the service for close family and friends. Internment in the Bountiful City Cemetery.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.