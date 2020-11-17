Menu
Doris Layman
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 20, 1929
DIED
November 16, 2020
Doris Layman's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. in Frostburg, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Durst Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Durst Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Durst Funeral Home
57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Durst Funeral Home
57 Frost Avenue, Frostburg, Maryland 21532
Durst Funeral Home, P.A.
