Doris Moeser
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1926
DIED
November 13, 2020
Doris Moeser's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Nov
17
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Nov
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
