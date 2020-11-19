Menu
Doris Mora
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1940
DIED
November 16, 2020
Doris Mora's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home website.

Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Liberty Hill Cemetery
1289 Tx Hwy 147 North, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Funeral services provided by:
Wyman Roberts Funeral Home
