Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Morgan
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020
Doris Morgan's passing at the age of 87 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland in Midland, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home, Midland
13575 Broadway Ave, Midland, North Carolina 28107
Nov
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Carolina Presbyterian Church
406 Renee Ford Rd, Locust, North Carolina 28097
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Midland
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.