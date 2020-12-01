Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Nichols
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 3, 1941
DIED
November 13, 2020
Doris Nichols's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home
760 E. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44305
Funeral services provided by:
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.