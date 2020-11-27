Menu
Doris Payne
1926 - 2020
BORN
February 20, 1926
DIED
November 23, 2020
Doris Payne's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Published by Mayes Mortuary on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Jarnagin Cemetery
855 Fairmont Avenue, Morristown, Tennessee 37813
Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
