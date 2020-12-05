Menu
Doris Peters
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1930
DIED
November 26, 2020
Doris Peters's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc in York, ME .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
