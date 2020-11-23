Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Robidoux
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020
Doris Robidoux's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St., Fall River, MA 02721
Nov
24
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St., Fall River, MA 02721
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Santo Christo Church
220 Columbia St., Fall River, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
November 23, 2020