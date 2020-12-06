Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Doris Snyder
1924 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1924
DIED
December 4, 2020
Doris Snyder's passing at the age of 96 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. in Troy, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Doris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bryce Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, New York 12180
Funeral services provided by:
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.