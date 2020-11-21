Menu
Doris Sperry
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1927
DIED
November 13, 2020
Doris Sperry's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
Gilmore Memorial Park
, Julian, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. I respected her greatly. She was such a special, sweet, patient lady. I loved your mom and dad both. Love and prayers are with you all!
Ann Coble (Charlie and Nancy Younts's daughter)
November 19, 2020