Doris Stengele
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1928
DIED
November 21, 2020
Doris Stengele's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life in Joliet, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life website.

Published by Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by:
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Jim I was saddened to see your family's loss. I will keep you all in my prayers. Robert Stewart
Robert Stewart
Friend
November 27, 2020