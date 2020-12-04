Menu
Doris Stephens
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1960
DIED
November 23, 2020
Doris Stephens's passing at the age of 60 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
NEW ZION TABERNACLE
1835 SPRING STREET, FORT WAYNE, Indiana 46808
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
NEW ZION TABERNACLE
1835 SPRING STREET, FORT WAYNE, Indiana 46808
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
