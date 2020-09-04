Doris Campbell Tittensor, loving mother of 6 children and loving daughter of Effie Ballantyne and Raleigh Helaman Campbell, passed away at Willow Glen Rehabilitative Services on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Doris was born June 16, 1928, she was the 12th of 14 children of which she and her brother were the last of the 14.



She was born in Juniper, Idaho in Oneida County, and lived on a dry farm working hard doing many chores and playing outside. She often told me, "when I was a little boy, I liked climbing trees and doing other things outside."



When she was 9 the family moved to Roy, Utah and Doris and her siblings walked all the way from Juniper to Roy in a weeks' time, herding cattle along the way. She attended elementary school in Juniper (the family had several horses and Doris rode horses to school.) she went to school in Roy from age 9 to 12. When she was 12, she and her twin, Dorothy, left home and were made wards of the State and went to live with Rufus and Randa Lewis. While living with the Lewis' she fondly remembered going downtown with Dorothy, window shopping, going to movies and eating good food. They went to Central Jr. High and graduated from Ogden High School in 1938. At the age of 18 she went to live at the YWCA and starting working for at the American Can Company. She worked as a telephone operator and met her husband, Jack Russell Tittensor at the age of 19. They married in January 1948 and there first son, Dale in Dec. of 1948 (Dale is married to Pamela Carter), five children followed: Douglas Tittensor (Veronica Alambre), Paul (Tori Nelson), Annette, Elaine Sofield (Rick) and Russell Tittensor (Georgia Velis).



When her youngest child, Russ, started school she went to work at the IRS. She basically paid for the missions of Annette and Russ.



In her later years she did some traveling. She drove all over with her sisters and daughter Annette. Phoenix, the Grand Canyon, Seattle, Boise and Stanley Idaho were some the places they went. She and Annette went on many BUS TOUR TRIPS together. They went to Canada, Yellowstone, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona, California, North and South Dakota and other fun places.



Doris was a prolific painter, jeweler and artist, she was our Loving Mother and my closest friend, and she will be greatly missed!



Mom was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mother was 92 years old and she is now free from pain and is with her mom, dad, husband Jack and siblings again. She is at peace, resting in Jesus's arms. You are our Angel Mom and I know you will always be there to watch over us! All our Love-your children.



Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.