Doris Vogel
1922 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1922
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
Daughters Of The American Revolution
Mayflower Society
Doris Vogel's passing at the age of 97 on Monday, November 16, 2020

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home website.

Published by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church (Byron)
220 E 2nd St, Byron, Illinois 61010
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church (Byron)
220 E 2nd St, Byron, Illinois 61010
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
