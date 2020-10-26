Of Providence Point, Scott Township, formerly of Upper St Clair, age 91, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Born July 29, 1929 in Indiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (Neal) Widdowson. She was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late William B. Wells; Loving mother of Elizabeth (Paul) Wells Bechly of Wilmington Delaware, William B. (Sally) Wells of Fayetteville West Virginia, and David R. (Suzanne Garlitz) Wells of Upper St Clair. She is also survived by four grandchildren: W. Bard, Sarah, Ryan and Maura. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Jean (Widdowson) Hough and brother Ralph Donald Widdowson.
Doris attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania for two years before transferring to The Pennsylvania State University where she graduated in 1951 with a degree in Education. She taught kindergarten through 5th grade in Coatesville then Crafton PA before retiring to raise her family. She and the family enjoyed boating on Cheat Lake in WV for many years. They later kept a boat on the Chesapeake Bay where they explored the many towns and marinas. Doris was a skilled bridge player and belonged to a bridge group in Upper St Clair and later Providence Point. Her greatest love was her family. She loved watching them grow and hearing stories about their activities and families. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St Clair for over 50 years.
Services and Internment are private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 777 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 200, Pittsburgh PA 15235 and the Westminster Church Endowment Fund, 2040 Washington Road, Pittsburgh PA 15241.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.