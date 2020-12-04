Dorotheann Wasio's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty in North Liberty, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorotheann in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty website.
Published by Palmer Funeral Home - North Liberty on Dec. 4, 2020.
