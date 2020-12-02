Menu
Dorothy Bain
1935 - 2019
BORN
June 21, 1935
DIED
June 20, 2019
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Dorothy Bain's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, June 20, 2019 has been publicly announced by Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Jun
25
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Traunero Funeral Home and Crematory
214 S. Monroe St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Jun
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
36 Melmore St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Traunero Funeral Home & Crematory
