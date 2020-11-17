Menu
Dorothy D. Blacka
1926 - 2020
BORN
March 22, 1926
DIED
November 8, 2020
Dorothy D. Blacka
Age 94, residing at Friendship Village of South Hills, died Sunday, November 8. She was born on March 22, 1926, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Earl and Vivien Deutsch. On April 13, 1979, she married Allan Blacka, who preceded her in death in 2019. Dottie is survived by her children, Lawren (Dianne Marshall) Giles of Grass Valley, CA and Donna Jewell of Bremen, IN; and her loving and devoted grandchildren, Joshua (April) Egal of Moon Township, PA, Cory (Joshua) Czemerda of Franklin Township, PA, Jessica (Chris) Moore of Granger, IN, and Erin (Ben) Gilfillan of Chicago, IL; 10 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, David R. (Jannine) Blacka of Belle Vernon, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandy Egal; step-son, Wells Blacka; and sister, Jean Charat. Dorothy retired from the Mt. Lebanon School District. She was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was a truly amazing woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to The Employee Appreciation Fund, Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724 941-3211.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
