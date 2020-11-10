Menu
Dorothy Bollinger
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1932
DIED
November 7, 2020
Dorothy Bollinger's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701
Nov
12
Service
12:00p.m.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701
