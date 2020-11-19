Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Brandt
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1926
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Dorothy Brandt's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Quernheim Funeral Home
800 S. Market Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.