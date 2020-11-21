Menu
Dorothy Brown
1923 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1923
DIED
January 1, 2020
Dorothy Brown's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaines Funeral Home website.

Published by Gaines Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gaines Funeral Home (Maple)
5386 Lee Rd., Maple Heights, Ohio 44137
Funeral services provided by:
Gaines Funeral Home
