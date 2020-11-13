Menu
Dorothy Brunner
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1934
DIED
November 12, 2020
Dorothy Brunner's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .

Published by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Stockdale Cemetery
, Stockdale, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
