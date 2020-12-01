Menu
Dorothy Burdick
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1942
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Dorothy Burdick's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. in Troy, NY .

Published by Bryce Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bryce Funeral Home, Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, New York 12180
Nov
23
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue, Troy, NY 12180
Funeral services provided by:
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
