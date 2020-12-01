Menu
Dorothy Castronova
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 3, 1938
DIED
November 26, 2020
Dorothy Castronova's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Las Vegas Cremation in Las Vegas, NV .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Interment
8:00a.m.
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder Cirty, Nevada 89005
Funeral services provided by:
Las Vegas Cremation
