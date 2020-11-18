Menu
Dorothy Chaves
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1930
DIED
November 16, 2020
Dorothy Chaves's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River in Fall River, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River website.

Published by Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Auclair Funeral Home and Cremation Service
690 South Main Street, Fall River, Massachusetts 02721
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
November 18, 2020