Dorothy Danenberg
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1933
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dorothy Danenberg's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .

Published by Throop Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
St Michaels Catholic Cemetery - Coopersville
17150 88th Ave, Coopersville, Michigan 49404
