Dorothy Danenberg's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Throop Funeral Home website.
Published by Throop Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
