Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Ferrell
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 11, 1945
DIED
November 9, 2020
Dorothy Ferrell's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fraker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Fraker Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
265 Jarnigan Chapel Rd., Clinton, Tennessee 37716
Funeral services provided by:
Fraker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.