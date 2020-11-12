DOROTHY LEE GREEN - Dorothy L. Green, 83, died peacefully on November 1, 2020, at Asbury Heights. Her exceptional life began in Nanjing, China on March 29, 1937 as the fifth of six children of Dr. Wei Hsioh-Ren and his wife Ying Bao. Her family moved to Chongquin during the war, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1947; where her father was the head of the Chinese delegation at the United Nations. Dorothy graduated from Public School 117 in New York City, and earned her bachelor's degree at Barnard College. Shortly afterwards she married her first husband, Robert T. Lee and they raised their three children on a farm until Robert's death in 1981. Dorothy later married Dr. William T Green, Jr - recently celebrating 26 years of marriage in August. Dorothy was active in community and charity work, serving in positions of leadership in many volunteer organizations in the arts, education, church, health care, and the Asian community. She was twice president of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Organization for Chinese Americans (OCA) and Vice President of Administration of OCA National. She received an award as the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals - Pittsburgh. She was also an elder at Mt. Lebanon Christian Church and a member of the choir. Dorothy was well known for her outgoing and vibrant personality, and gift for helping others.



In addition to her parents and her first husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers Robert and Donald, and her sister Barbara. Surviving in addition to her husband, Bill are her sisters Betty Liu and Beatrice Kam, as well as her children, Stephanie, Lin (Erick) and Curtis (Barbara); five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.



A service in remembrance will be held at a later date. Those who wish to offer a gift in remembrance of Dorothy can make a donation to her family charitable organization, The Glory Foundation, at the following address:



The Glory Foundation

c/o Brian Carroll

Senior Wealth Manager

BNY Mellon Wealth Management

500 Grant Street

Suite 3750

Pittsburgh, PA 15258



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.