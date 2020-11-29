Menu
Dorothy Hahn
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1927
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Dorothy Hahn's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joyce-Ryan Funeral Home - West Side Location - Madison in Madison, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
1128 St. James Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53715
