Dorothy Harris
1928 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1928
DIED
November 21, 2020
Dorothy Harris's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home in Warrensville Heights, OH .

Published by E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Warrensville Heights
25900 Emery Road, Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128
Funeral services provided by:
E. F. Boyd & Son Funeral Home
