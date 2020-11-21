Menu
Dorothy Hartmeyer
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1927
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
Dorothy Hartmeyer's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio
Nov
22
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Nov
22
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Nov
22
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio
Nov
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
Military Road, Zanesville, Ohio
Nov
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
, Zanesville, Ohio
