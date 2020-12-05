Menu
Dorothy Higgins
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 8, 1927
DIED
October 31, 2020
Dorothy Higgins's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home in Peru, IN .

Published by Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
53 East Main Street, Peru, Indiana 46970
Funeral services provided by:
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home
