Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dorothy Higgs
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1929
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Westinghouse
Dorothy Higgs's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St, Trafford, PA 15085
Dec
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, Inc.
702 7th Street, Trafford, Pennsylvania 15085
Dec
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
702 7th St, Trafford, PA 15085
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Earl Stevenson Jr.
November 30, 2020