Dorothy Hoffman's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, October 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento in Sorento, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento website.
Published by Perfetti Funeral Home - Sorento on Nov. 23, 2020.
