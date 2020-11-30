Dorothy Hoffman's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville in Bernville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Dorothy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville website.
Published by Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville on Nov. 30, 2020.
