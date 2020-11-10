Menu
Dorothy Jacobs
1930 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1930
DIED
November 7, 2020
Dorothy Jacobs's passing at the age of 90 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Westside Chapel Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
3521 W Andrew Johnson Hw, Morristown, Tennessee 37814
Funeral services provided by:
Westside Chapel Funeral Home
