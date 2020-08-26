Menu
Dorothy R. Kruluts
1924 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1924
DIED
August 24, 2020
Dorothy R. (Zampini) Kruluts, Age 96 of Bridgeville, PA, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was the Beloved wife of the late John A. Kruluts Sr.; Loving mother of John A. (Marcy) Kruluts Jr., Kenneth Kruluts and Kathleen (Pete) Tracanna; Proud grandmother to Nicholas Tracanna, and step-grandmother to Nicole and Pete Tracanna III. Daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret Zampini. She was the Loving sister of Margaret Danilo and the late Joseph Zampini. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Funeral Arrangements by Beinhauer-Fryer. Friends received Thursday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 430 Washington Pike, Bridgeville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 AM at Holy Child Parish, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville. Interment at St. Agatha Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Family Hospice
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Aug
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Child Parish
212 Station Stree, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania
