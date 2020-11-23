Menu
Dorothy Kuhns
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 25, 1927
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
American Cancer Society
Norwin High School
Order Of The Eastern Star
Dorothy Kuhns's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc in Harrison City, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
